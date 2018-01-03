Speech to Text for new years eve sports

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

our coverage leading up to the sugar bowl. ml: yeah greg, i did a little bowl hoppingand now i get to ring in the new year in new orleans with erin! today was also the last chance for the media to get to hear from head coaches nick saban and dabo swinney. of course both very focused on tomorrow night. erin: there's another team besides the football team hard at work in new orleans preparing for the sugar bowl game tomorrow. the university of alabama million dollar band is 400 strong. they have members from across the country, but we always like to focus on the members from north alabama. today in an exclusive all access visit to the million dollar band practice at the superdome, we spoke with musicians from buckhorn, bob jones and sparkman high schools in madison county. they are all seniors who've had incredible college careers rolling with the winning tide. erin: incredible careers and memories for these musicians. and now a preview of the halftime show. nats- million dollar band music erin on cam the director of bands at the university of alabama says fans at the superdome can expect to see all of their favorite alabama band songs played and the halftime show is a "lost love" theme with classic hits like percy sledges 1966 song "when a man loves a woman". percy, by the way was born in leighton. marylee: and little sugar bowl trivia--the last time dabo swinney was at the sugar bowl was 25 years ago when he played for alabama. coming up in sports you'll hear the connection between his alma mater and the practice facility he chose for the tigers. and don't forget about the all access alabama special: tide and tigers. that will