Speech to Text for Weather Forecast January 3rd

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we have meteorologist liz cosgrove here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. liz? good morning tennessee valley, temperatures are 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning as we're starting off in the lower 20's and upper 10's. we're warmer thanks to calm winds and mostly cloudy skies. a few flurries are possible, although we're very dry at the surface. no accumulation is expected. we'll see a gradual decrease in cloud cover leading to more sunshine throughout the afternoon with temperatures warming up in the mid to lower 30's. overnight lows will