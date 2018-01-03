News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Fish and Game Forecast
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Community
Club 31 Deals
Skating in the Park
About Us
News Team
Employment
Huntsville
21°
Florence
23°
Fayetteville
19°
Decatur
18°
Scottsboro
23°
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
National
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Fish and Game Forecast
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Community
Club 31 Deals
Skating in the Park
About Us
News Team
Employment
Wind Chill Advisory
Wx Alerts
keys to the game
keys to the game
Posted: Tue Jan 02 21:06:29 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 02 21:06:29 PST 2018
Posted By: MaryLee Adams
Most Popular Stories
School Delays Due to Cold Weather
A deadly single vehicle crash closes part of Highway 72 for more than an hour
Grandmother & Granddaughter Killed in New Year's Day Crash
One Killed, Three people hospitalized in New Year's Day shooting
Grateful Life Community Church takes in more homeless people from The Salvation Army
Doug Jones does not invite Senator Richard Shelby, picks ex-VP Joe Biden as escort
Utility companies asked customers to limit power usage in frigid temperatures
More People Packing Up & Moving to Alabama
Deep freeze wreaks havoc on pipes, equipment across Tennessee Valley
Alabama inmate dies from injuries after falling 12 feet
Community Events