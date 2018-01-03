Speech to Text for Student: More kids should try majority to minority school tr

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

go to waaytv.com. the majority to minority transfer window for students in huntsville city schools--is about to end on january 15th... this program is for students who are currently in the majority race at their school... and want to transfer to a school where their race is in the minority for the next school year... huntsville city schools has this program in large part because of the de-segregation consent order -- they are under from the federal government... thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's kody fisher talked to a student tonight who has gone through this transfer process... he joins us live to break down how students can qualify... to qualify... your student has to be going to school where the majority race takes up 50 percent of students... one student who goes here to new century high school... says the change in schools was a big positive for her... jocelyn davis/high school senior "it's diverse, so you get a lot more of a cultural experiences. you're challenged more, because the people that you're surrounded by are motivated to do better, so that motivates you to do better." huntsville city schools tells waay 31 that students who apply are put into a lottery to decide who gets to transfer... not all students will be transferred... because there isn't enough space... thats why they suggest going to their website to look at which schools are eligible and which schools have the most space... keith ward/huntsville city schools "if they're considering wanting to go to one of the other schools that might be a possibility for them, they can look on that chart before they even apply and see what potential there is out there." davis says the transfer worked perfectly for her... but she says it can't just be a parents idea... jocelyn davis/high school senior "if the child is not motivated then putting them in another school might make them uncomfortable, which will make them withdraw from the school itself, so their academics will probably fail, but if the child and the parent is on the same page then i feel like it would be more of a successful transition." from her experience... davis says this is an opportunity that shouldn't be passed up... jocelyn davis/high school senior "everybody should take the chance to be in a diverse school. it just makes it better." to apply... you have to go on the huntsville city schools website to fill out the paperwork... and again... you have until january 15th to do that... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay