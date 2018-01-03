Speech to Text for Deep freeze wreaking havoc on pipes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

team all s-e-c. blistery winds and deep freeze is wreaking havoc on pipes and equipment around the tennessee valley. a busy day for plumbers-- with multiples of flooding after burst pipes. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's charlisa gordon caught up with local plumbers hard at work-- after an uptick in calls due to frozen pipes. charlisa-- how big of an issue is this? plumbers in the area have told me...their phones are ringing non stop with calls of frozen pipes. it was hard to even track one down today, because they had so many jobs.now here's what some of you may be seeing... you turn on a faucet, but nothing comes out. that's the best-case scenario for those with frozen pipes...the alternative could be a messy and expensive fix. scott plumbing says they've received over a hundred calls about frozen pipes. if your pipes end up freezing overnight it's recommended that you immediately shut off the main water supply, which will minimize the amount of water that could leak into your home if your pipes burst. he says if your pipes are frozen you can open cabinet doors, use a hair dryer or space heater to help thaw them. plumber cody schrock says some pipes are more prone to bursting after they thaw out. copper and cpv and pvc are more prone to bust when it's frozen, so if you have those and it is frozen and you are thawing it out i would keep an eye on those big time just to make sure they're not busted he also says once your pipes are no longer frozen you should turn on the cold water side of the faucet and then leave it on until the cold water starts flowing on that side. live in huntsville cg waay 31