Speech to Text for TVA energy reduction request

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

power is in high demand across the tennessee valley... so much so - this wintry weather and deep freeze caused the "tennessee valley authority" to issue a voluntary request for customers to use less electricity... thanks for joining us tonight at 5 - i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. that request was lifted-- but officials made it clear-- they will issue another one if the temperatures dip down. waay 31's charlisa gordon is live in huntsville tonight after learning how you can help-- to save power and energy. charlisa? dan & demi...although the request has been lifted...some people i spoke with found it nearly impossible to cutback when it's this cold outside. jarquis cawthorn / huntsville resident: we got like a bunch of heaters in our home, we are all wearing double jackets gloves scarves.we just doing the best we can. jarquis cawthorn says he has no plans to cutback on his utilities. sot jarquis cawthorn / huntsville resident: no not at all. we need all the heat and all the energy we can get.so it's really kind of impossible. on a voluntary basis tennessee valley authority's urged customers to help reduce their electrical usage by allowing clothes to air dry instead of using a high-powered dryers....temporarily take shorter showers and powering off all lights and appliances when not in use during peak hours in the morning and after work.they also recommend using a microwave instead of oven to prepare food and keeping your thermostat set at 68 or lower. sot jarquis cawthorn / huntsville resident: "68! that's crazy. they want us to freeze in our own house. that's crazy we can't do that." sot ray brown / huntsville resident: i think it's challenging, but you know also another strategy that may help is layering up as if you were going outside so i find myself wearing sweats more inside than i normally would when it's this cold and that way i don't feel the cold as much inside. ray brown and his family says they save energy by heating their home with a fireplace and regulating the temperature in their house.he hopes those without power can get restore quickly...after wide spread outages have impacted hundreds across the tennessee valley. sot ray brown / huntsville resident: this cold weather doesn't seem to happen, in my years of living here, very frequently. and then with the outages that i've heard about makes me feel like they weren't necessarily adequately prepared. decatur utilities has also contacted some of their large industrial customers and plants to help reduce their usage as well. reporting live charlisa gordon waay 31 news new information about