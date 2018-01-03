Speech to Text for Fur-reezing temps: Keeping your 4-legged family members warm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

iphones and androids. new at five-- it's getting dangerously cold outside... but it's not just impacting us ... officials tell waay 31 -- they've received many calls about pets being left outside in these freezing temperatures. waay 31's scottie kay joins us tonight to let us know the dangersand consequencesof leaving your pets outside in the cold... and what you can do to help when others leave their pets in these conditions... as you can tell, the ark animal shelter has gotten a lot louder lately... as outside pets have been brought inside to stay out of the cold." sot "people that really love their pets make them a member of their family. and when you make them a member of your family, you're going to take care of them. if they're just a novelty that you have, that you pay little attention to, you don't need an animal. you don't need a pet. and you really need to let someone have it that will make it a member of their family." nina bealdirector of the no-kill animal shelter, the arkfeels very strongly about protecting her four-legged family members... especially when the weather gets this cold... and she's hoping others will follow her lead and bring their pets inside as well... or at least find other ways to protect them from the cold... sot "they need to be provided with an adequate dog house, with four sides, a top, and a bottom. and straw is the best thing you can use as far as warmth inside a dog house, because they can burrow into straw. and it's very inexpensive." beal says taking care of your pets should be common sense... and says it's just the right thing to do... sot "it is illegal not to take care of your pet and not to provide it with the shelter that it needs to keep it warm." and she's not wrong... huntsville police tells waay 31.. leaving your pets out in extreme weather can be criminal... depending on the situation, you could face charges for animal cruelty and neglect... officials with the huntsville animal shelter, huntsville police department, and madison county sheriff's office tell waay 31 they've received several phone calls over the last week about animals being left in the cold... and they're doing their best to make sure these animals are taken care of... beal hopes others will do their part as well... sot "it's very, very important to everyone that owns pets to please bring them in. bring them into the garage if you don't want them in the house. just make sure you take care of those animals and keep them warm so that you can have them to enjoy later." sk on cam: "officials say it's not just about giving your pets shelter and keeping them warm... you've also got to keep them hydrated as water freezes in weather this cold... reporting in huntsville, scottie kay, waay 31 news" officials at the ark also want to include that, if you have a cat you don't want to bring inside, you can call the shelter and they will tell you how to make a house for your cat by using just a styrofoam