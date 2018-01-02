Speech to Text for Weather Forecast For January 2nd

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

abc news washington a wind chill advisory is in effect until noon today for the entire tennessee valley as wind chill values are ranging from 5 to -5 outside. with winds dying down throughout the day, temperatures should slowly warm up into the upper 20's and lower 30's today. expect a few more clouds to build in throughout the afternoon and keep us mostly cloudy throughout tonight. this will help overnight lows stay a little bit warmer compared to other mornings, we'll be in the upper 10's for many locations. temperatures will continue to stay in the lower 30's and upper 20's throughout the rest of the week with dry weather. a slight warm up is on the way for the weekend as winds flow back in from the south and we'll climb into the 40's and maybe 50's for highs with our next chance of rain buidling in by monday of next week. on your tuesday morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time now for the waay 31 fast cast... 12 people hurt -- one seriously -- in this massive fire near the bronx zoo in new york. it's in a four story building which housed a furniture store on the first floor...and 12 apartments above. as for the injuries - the associated press reported they are not life threatening. but the fire is still raging some 150 firefighters are on the scene. a family of three was forced from their home this morning after a fire broke out. fortunately, everyone made it