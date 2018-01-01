Speech to Text for 5pm peach bowl sports

we continue of team coverage tonight in atlanta. waay 31 sports anchor marylee adams has a preview of how the tigers are getting ready to take on the knights in the peach bowl. i'm here in atlanta for the 50th anniversay chick-fil-a peach bowl. the 10-3 auburn tigers looking for their 11th win of the season...something that's only been done 6 times in program history. but they've got some armour standing in their way as the undefeated ucf knights have the highest scoring offense in the country... auburn's offense has shown a ton of growth this season and today we heard from the guys leading the pack. jarrett stidham no longer the baylor transfer who was a scout team quarterback for a high school team just one year ago! he now leads the sec in completions and ranks 8th in the country.. throwing for 15 touchdowns this season and being tapped as a finalist for the manny award. this came after the first couple games he seemed to not be able to stay off the ground. stidham now leading the tigers to what could be their best season since 2013. but looking where he was just one year ago...is this what he invisioned? "yeah, it's funny, like, looking back on it.you know, i didn't really know how everything would play out.i'm thrilled with the outcome. obviously, you know, we had hoped to win the sec championship and so on and so forth, but you know, to be in a new year's six bowl like the chick-fil-a peach bowl, it's a very big opportunity for this team. " offensive coordinator chip lindseyfaced with a task of being compared to a ucf team that has racked up an avery of 540 yards per game.so does that turn up the pressure for the tigers attack? "you know, i don't think so.i think we're really trying to focus on what we try to be good at on our side of the ball and let coach steele worry about trying to stop those guys, to be honest with you. i think for us, we really tried to focus on being who we are and doing what we do well.i think any good coach tries to do that, and then, you know, as the game goes,different strategy and so forth plays out." and the tigers have seemed confident and relaxed since arriving here in atlanta. treating this as if it's another game on their schedule...a game that could come down to which offense comes out of the gate swinging. reporting in atlanta, marylee adams waay 31 sports, back to you in the studio.