Speech to Text for 10pm sugar bowl sports

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today. the head coaches of alabama and clemson are laser focused tonight on the sugar bowl game now less than 24 hours away. the disctractions of the past few days in the big easy are behind them. and they've now had their last words with the media in a press conference today. coach dabo swinney talked about why as the home team with a winning record, they chose to practice at tulane, not the superdome. he wanted a smaller more intimate location, plus, when he played for alabama's national championship team in 1992, that's where they practiced. so a nod to his alma mater. swinney also said he thinks there is a good chance clemson and alabama could make a habit of meeting. "and we haven't competed against each other a lot. but all of a sudden you've got this three-game series that has just happened at the highest level. and this is kind of a rubber match. but, to be honest with you, this is probably not going to be the last one. there will probably be more of these down the road, and i think that's great. alabama head coach nick saban responded by saying, that's likely, although he is not in the business of predictions. "well i think it's very difficult to predict. it wouldn't be surprising to me, i'm not real big on prediction. i think they have a lot of good young players and we have a lot of good young players. hopefully we'll be able to continue to have opportunites like this in the future. it's ceratainly a goal of the program." as for that other playoff game tomorrow...coac h saban says he will not be watching. he says it's a distraction. in new orleans, marylee adams waay 31