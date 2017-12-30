Speech to Text for 10pm sports sugar and peach bowl

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

if there's one thing alabama and clemson have been...it's resilient. whether it's battling through defensive injuries or rebuilding an offense, these two teams are proven. sports director jesse merrick is in new orleans covering the week leading up to the sugar bowl and has more on what a win is going to come down to the third time around... marylee...we've heard a lot of people talk about the ability of alabama's defense to reload year-after- year...which they've done again this season...but they aren't the only ones that managed to do that... clemson's offense replaced guys like deshaun watson...wayne gallman...and mike williams...add up all their yards...and the three of them accounted for 52-percent of clemson's total offense last year... which makes the fact that they made it back here to the playoff...that much more impressive... but regardless of their success on offense...they know it's gonna be tough sleddin' against this defense that ranks second in the country in total defense... "one of the things that i like to do is study the big plays that defenses give up each week and whenever i'm watching the big plays that they've given up there's nothing that's been gimmes." "they make you earn every yard that you get.our guys know what it takes and they know that we are gonna have to win up front and they know that theseguys are going to come for blood like they always do.that's what the sec prides themselves on, is winning in the trenches and that's where we have evolved as a program is to be able to win in the trenches." and as cliche as it sounds...that's exactly where this game will be decided... reporting in new orleans..jesse merrick...waay31 sports... thanks so much jesse! let's take things to atlanta now where the #7 auburn tiger's are preparing to play the #14 ucf knights... a game that will once again most likely come down to defense. the tigers defense ranks 12th in the country and have put up an impresse 36 sacks for 230 yards... this could come in handy when they're going up against a ucf team who's only given up 12 sacks all season. while the tiger's prepare for this explosive offense some may be wondering if it's hard to stay motivated when you were one win away from making it to the playoffs... it's not hard to get up for any kind of game when you're playing college football. especially in our shoes and how our coaches are. coach steele always says it doesn't matter who we play or when we play, we're all gonna get after it. that's our mind set and it doesn't matter if we're playing a middle school team we're gonna be ready to play and have a lot of fun out there. and just up the