Speech to Text for Sugar Bowl Win Could Come Down to the Trenches

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

if there's one thing alabama and clemson have been...it's resilient. whether it's battling through defensive injuries or rebuilding an offense, these two teams are proven. sports director jesse merrick is in new orleans covering the week leading up to the sugar bowl and has more on what a win is going to come down to the third time around... marylee...we've heard a lot of people talk about the ability of alabama's defense to reload year-after- year...which they've done again this season...but they aren't the only ones that managed to do that... clemson's offense replaced guys like deshaun watson...wayne gallman...and mike williams...add up all their yards...and the three of them accounted for 52-percent of clemson's total offense last year... which makes the fact that they made it back here to the playoff...that much more impressive... but regardless of their success on offense...they know it's gonna be tough sleddin' against this defense that ranks second in the country in total defense... "one of the things that i like to do is study the big plays that defenses give up each week and whenever i'm watching the big plays that they've given up there's nothing that's been gimmes." "they make you earn every yard that you get.our guys know what it takes and they know that we are gonna have to win up front and they know that theseguys are going to come for blood like they always do.that's what the sec prides themselves on, is winning in the trenches and that's where we have evolved as a program is to be able to win in the trenches." and as cliche as it sounds...that's exactly where this game will be decided... reporting in new orleans..jesse merrick...waay31 sports...