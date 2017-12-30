Speech to Text for Crews on standby as temps begin to drop in Huntsville

31 they're on stand-by for any weather-related issues that may occur... waay 31's scottie kay is live tonight outside huntsville utilities where she found out the lengths they're taking-- to make sure you stay warm-- and no issues arise. scottie? dan, officials who work in this building tell me they've experienced near freezing temperatures before, and they've dealt with many power outages because of it... so this time around, they're more than ready to take on the cold... "i'm going to keep my thermostat, you know, change it every now and then. i'll make sure all the faucets are somewhat dripping, but not too much. and i'm just going to go and get my basic food needs and just stay warm. that's all i really can do is just try to stay warm." huntsville native robyn mcneil says she's ready for the extreme cold her city is about to receive... but that cold.. comes with a price... sot "people's bills are going to go up. it's not because we've raised the rate. it's because it's very cold outside and you're just going to use more during this cold time." joe gehrdes with huntsville utilities says weather like the kind that's in store for the tennessee valley.. can put a high demand on their electric system, sometimes causing problems.. but he says his crews are fully prepared... sot "the last time we had cold weather like this, we did have a few demand-related outages, but the crews are experienced with that, we're accustomed to that, they'll be ready to respond quickly should anything happen." with that preparation-- comes extra crews on standby for the weekend. waay 31 caught up with some of those crews out working friday-- to get a feel for their working conditions to keep you warm-- and asked about steps you can take to help power crews out. sot "turn your heat pumps off and wait for us to get the power back on. wait about 15 or 20 minutes after the power gets back on, and you can turn it back on. that way everybody's not turning it back on at the same time. because that can cause it to knock back out." officials with huntsville utilities say, if you have any problems during the cold snap, you can always give them a call-- they'll respond as quickly as possible. reporting live in huntsville, scottie kay,