Speech to Text for Sugar & Peach Bowl 10pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

as the crimson tide arrived in new orleans on wednesday... nick saban told reporters his team lost their identity in their iron bowl loss to auburn... talk about a challenge, right? for more on that we'll bring in sports director jesse merrick who's in new orleans covering the week leading up to the sugar bowl.. i think you said it best marylee...saban issuing a challenge to his guys...that they need tolook like the alabama team we saw most of the year in order to take down top ranked clemson... and for those who will try to deny the fact that the tide looked unlike any team we've seen take the field donning the crimson and white recently...how about this...auburn's 408 total yards of offense were nearly 151 yards more than bama has allowed per game this year... on top of that...they made a number of mental mistakes late in the game and looked flustered out there in jordan- hare...but that's in the past and they're in the playoff now... and first year offensive coordinator brian dabol used that long break...which...bei ng an nfl guy is pretty foreign to him... to get right and use that time to their advantage... "you have a lot of time to really studythe opponent.some when you're not on the practice field and some when you get going early here.you try to analyze every peace of information you can use that will give you an advantage but the time gap is definitely a little different for me.it definitely helps.you get to go against the ones all day.the starters get us going and get us better going through a lot of situations we will go through in these games." we won't know for sure if the tide found their identity over that time till kickoff on monday...but one thing's for sure...they'll come out swingin' with a shot to the title on the line... mary lee...back to you... that's for sure...thanks so much jesse! let's move now to the auburn tiger's who wrapped up day 2 of peach bowl practice in atlanta. preparing for what is being called a goliath vs goliath matchup. that's because we've got the sec west champions and the only team to beat two #1 teams this season against the highest ranked ever power 5 team and the #1 offense in the country. but with the #7 tigers making their second straight new year's six bowl appearance. coach malzahn is taking a more corporate approach. our guys are locked in. we're here with our game faces on and we should be. we're playing the opponent we are we know we're gonna get their best and they're here to win too. our mind set is really more, our mind set is really more of a business trip. speaking of bowl games...navy and virginia battled it out in the military bowl today. joe reed takes the opening kickoff ---98yds--all the way to the house! cavaliers take the 7-0 lead. navy back up quarterback zach abe-ey takes it in for the 1yd touchdown to tie it up .. he would score 5 on the day and runningback malcon perry taking one into the endzone there... he ran for 114 yards to beat virgina 49-7. ad-lib sports cross