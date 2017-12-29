Speech to Text for Tide Looks to Regain Identity Following Iron Bowl Loss

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

as the crimson tide arrived in new orleans on wednesday... nick saban told reporters his team lost their identity in their iron bowl loss to auburn... talk about a challenge, right? for more on that we'll bring in sports director jesse merrick who's in new orleans covering the week leading up to the sugar bowl.. i think you said it best marylee...saban issuing a challenge to his guys...that they need tolook like the alabama team we saw most of the year in order to take down top ranked clemson... and for those who will try to deny the fact that the tide looked unlike any team we've seen take the field donning the crimson and white recently...how about this...auburn's 408 total yards of offense were nearly 151 yards more than bama has allowed per game this year... on top of that...they made a number of mental mistakes late in the game and looked flustered out there in jordan- hare...but that's in the past and they're in the playoff now... and first year offensive coordinator brian dabol used that long break...which...bei ng an nfl guy is pretty foreign to him... to get right and use that time to their advantage... "you have a lot of time to really studythe opponent.some when you're not on the practice field and some when you get going early here.you try to analyze every peace of information you can use that will give you an advantage but the time gap is definitely a little different for me.it definitely helps.you get to go against the ones all day.the starters get us going and get us better going through a lot of situations we will go through in these games." we won't know for sure if the tide found their identity over that time till kickoff on monday...but one thing's for sure...they'll come out swingin' with a shot to the title on the line... mary lee...back to you...