Salvation Army Surge in Donations

new at ten.... charities and nonprofits call this the "giving season." it's the time of year when many people make their last minute donations to their favorite charities. and take a look at this video from the salvation army -- who is no exception to the giving season rush! waay 31's charlisa gordon is live in huntsville with why they're seeing an major uptick in contributions this year. with the newly signed tax code going into effect in 2018...a lot of people are rushing to get those charitable deductions in now, so the can claim it on their taxes before the new law takes affect. sot kevin free / huntsville salvation army thrift store: they are piling the clothes in as fast as we can carry them back here and unload them. kevin free works for the salvation army family thrift store.he says this time of year is always busy...but this year...they're seeing a surge in last minute donations. sot kevin free / huntsville salvation army thrift store: well the last three days have been more donations than we can actually take in. they've had 20 ppl working 10 hours a day since christmas to try and keep up with the influx.he says they received over 300 donations in one. sot kevin free / huntsville salvation army thrift store: we've done five times as many donations today than we would do in a normal day. butt byte kevin free / huntsville salvation army thrift store: the only thing i'm concerned about is will we have enough storage by the end of saturday afternoon. with sunday marking the end of the year, he says it's be nonstop donation this week. sot kevin free / huntsville salvation army thrift store: we have a lot of people that come in and say we would like to get this donation in before the end of the year so we can get the tax deduction. the huntsville salvation army isn't the only nonprofit seeing an uptick this year. sot melissa thompson / vp of operations, community foundation of greater huntsville: we're seeing actually a lot of donors who realize that their tax deductions may be more beneficial to them in 2017 then in 2018 and so a lot of our donors are accelerating they're giving. thanks to the increase in the standard deduction in the new tax code, some believe fewer people will itemize...and that means fewer charitable gifts, because you can only deduct donations if you itemize. melissa thompson / vp of operations, community foundation of greater huntsville: while some charities might see a little bit of a hit because of the changes in the tax laws we still believe that our community will rally around the causes that really work to improve the quality of life. the last day of the year to give is sunday, but most nonprofits will be closed on that day, so make sure your donations are postmarked by saturday or hand delivered before then. reporting live charlisa gordon waay 31 news