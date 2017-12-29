Speech to Text for 6pm Sports Bowl Coverage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the alabama crimson tide have been doing anything but taking it easy since arriving in the big easy.. preparing for their 3rd straight year against the now reigning national champion clemson tigers... but if there's anything we know about a nick saban offense...they can turn up the jets when it counts the most. waay 31 sports director jesse merrick is in new orleans and has the latest on who the tiger's are taking note of...jesse. well marylee...as we talked to the clemson defense today...it was clear the top ranked tigers have their attention fixed firmly on one aspect of alabama's offense...their rushing attack...which ranks eighth nationally... and it's not just one guy they've gotta look out for...spearheade d by damien harris and bo scarbrough...the tide have four backs with at least 300 yards rushing... and as a team they've eclipsed the 200 yard rushing mark in 10 of their 12 games...furtherm ore...they'd topped 300 total rushing yards 4 times...add all that up and clemson has no question where these guys rank among the others they've faced... "best group of backs we done seen this year.obviously when you watch the game last year you can see how strong 34 is and how strong nine is but they got eight back there, they got the other freshman back there, so it's going to be a tough task man.""just the ability to establish themselves up front with a very talented group of lineman, they're very well coached with the best backs in america." further more...coach venables said their rushing attack is sickening...smilin g as he said it's not right...and it's just not fair... something a lot of people feel when the face the tide...speakin' of bama we'll hear from them tonight at ten...but for now...i'll hand it off back to you in the studio marylee... thanks so much jesse! and the auburn tiger's finished up their 2nd practice in atlanta today... preparing for what is being called a goliath vs goliath matchup. that's because we've got the sec west champions and the only team to beat two #1 teams this season against the highest ranked ever power 5 team and the #1 offense in the country. but with the #7 tigers making their second straight new year's six bowl appearance. coach malzahn is taking somewhat of a new approach. hoping to get the deal done on new years day at 11:30am on espn. our guys are locked in. we're here with our game faces on and we should be. we're playing the opponent we are we know we're gonna get their best and they're here to win too. our mind set is really more, our mind set is really more of a business trip. for all of your sugar and peach bowl coverage we've got you covered all weekend long and come game day be sure to tune into our special "all access alabama: the tide and tigers" at 6:30pm january 1st. sponsored by your north alabama honda dealers and window world. ad-lib sports cross talk new tonight...