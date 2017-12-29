Speech to Text for Fire Destroys Athens Home

the race. new details at six-- three people are without a home after a fire destoyed their athens house... it happened on johnson street-- and tonight the house-- is a total loss. waay 31's scottie kay was at that fire scene -- and spoke with the family about what's next. "fire crews tell me it was just after 10 this morning-- when this house here along johnson street in athens went up in flames-- you can see right here where the fire burned the house. now the family who once lived here-- it having to find a place to live-- several days after christmas." sot: "i woke up and it smelled like somebody was at a bonfire. and i just walked to the back bedroom and it was engulfed in flames." 17-year-old alexander fugatt says he's still in shock that his family lost their home thursday morning... sot "i can't even remember. it's like you black out when you see something like that and it's just crazy. it's something like in a movie." but he's thankful he woke up when he did... alexander says he, his dad, and his brother live at the home on johnson street... but he was the only one there when the fire started... he told waay 31 he walked into a bedroom and saw flames... he says that's when he wanted to save everything he could but-- knew he needed to get out-- and make a phone call. sot "the only thing that i could think of was 'oh shh..., i might want to call my dad.'" according to chief lance pitts with the piney chapel fire department, the home began to collapse as crews arrived on scene... he says the cause of the fire was a space heater... and the home is now a total loss... alexander said despite losing his home and everything his family owned-- he's optimistic about the future and already making plans for another place to stay. sot "hopefully, i'll be able to talk to my sister and stay over there a little bit, and, hopefully, things will look a little bit better." sk on cam: "fire officials want to remind everyone that, if you're going to use a space heater, make sure you keep it at least three feet away from any other items in the room... they also say to plug it straight into the wall instead of a power strip... reporting in athens, scottie kay,