Sugar Bowl Preview

released yet. new at six... more team coverage from new orleans! waay 31's erin dacy and sports director jesse merrick have spent the day in the big easy -- and join us now with a look at what distractions the players may be facing off the field.... we're in new orleans to cover news conferences today. but a lot of the talk here was about extra curricular activity in new orleans. erin on camera new orleans is a flurry of music, art culture and fun. the country's 46th largest city is probably most known for bourbon street and mardi gras. the biggest and most lengthy party in the country. so this venue can make it a challenge for these student athletes to concentrate. in fact some of alabama's older players have been on tide teams that couldn't focus. they got side tracked and lost games because of it. bradley bozeman-alabama offensive lineman jesse on camera static: damien harris static: jalen hurts / hearing that from alabama and seeing how clemson is a really loose team...that seems to emulate the happy go lucky attitude of their head coach...are two stark contrasts...and alabama's players continued to echo the feeling that they've only got one thing on their mind in regards to this trip to new orleans... "i don't know what their coaches tell them but over here it's strictly business.like jonah said, we're not here to have fun, we're not here to see what bourbon street is like, we're here to win a football game.""i think we've earned our way out here, to be together and be able to enjoy new orleans and do all the great things new orleans has to offer but at the end of the day we want to come here and compete.we're here for a game and we understand that as a team." football is zero fun sir!...haha all joking aside...you know the guys will enjoy the moment...but would you expect anything other than lazer focus from nick sabans group?... exactly jesse. we look forward to hearing more from you in sports but for now that's it from us here in new orleans. i'm erin dacy waay31 news. and don't forget about the all access alabama special: tide and tigers -- alabama taking on clemson! it'll be hosted by waay 31's veteran anchor erin dacy and sports director jesse merric live in new orleans. the special will be held on january first at 6-30. and it's brought