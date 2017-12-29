Speech to Text for Sugar Bowl Coverage

heater... new tonight - alabama and clemson are meeting again on the gridiron -this time it's for the sugar bowl on new year's day... waay-31 erin dacy and sports director jesse merrick are bringing you team coverage this week... alabama and clemson are meeting again on the football field. this time it's for the sugar bowl on new year's day. waay-31 erin dacy and sports director jesse merrick are bringing you team coverage this week. alabama is called a dynasty. the football program in the saban era is decorated with national championships and other major titles. while players across the country are attracted to the program they still have a choice. that's where recruitment comes in. today as part of preparation for the sugar bowl in the warelins the media have the opportunity to talk to players one on one. i asked several alabama players if they think the sale of the university of alabama to them is living up to its billing. "definitely, my three years here i have been a part of two sec championships one national championship, three playoff berths... everything i could have ever dreamed of. all the guys that ar a part of this team are thankful to play for someone like coach saban." "i have had a pretty neat experience in the past two years.you know what you are getting into when you come here - how much work it is going to be... reap the benefits of it. i think we are in the process of doing that." "i had to come in and compete.i am not afraid of competition. i will go compete if i have to" erin you talked about these guys and their recruitment...an d when coaches are going after these kids it's all about getting guys with a high ceiling for growth...and obviously some guys come in more ready to play than others... and that was evident in jalen hurts last year...becoming the first true freshman to start at quarterback at alabama under saban...and in fact...the first to do so in 32 years at alabama...and even though the sexy stats of passing yards and touchdowns we look to don't show that improvement right away...you can see what a year has done for the guy in terms of decision making...cutting his interceptions down from nine to one...and increasing his quarterback rating by nearly 20 points...and he told us today that he's gotten not only bigger and stronger...but wiser over the course of the last year... "with time comes maturity.some of it's natural.some of it's from coaching.some of it's just being aroundmy guys everyday but i definitely think there's always been positive steps from my game and our game as a team" we also had the opportunity to talk with the players about the distraction of being in the city of new orleans.it's one of the biggest party citiesin the entire country so it requires a lot of concentration.t onight at six jesse and i will talk with you about that.for now i'm erin dacy, this is jesse merrick and we're in new orleans for waay31 news.