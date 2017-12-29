Speech to Text for No Arrests in Colbert County Homicide

available for both iphone and android devices. new at five - and new details tonight in a deadly stabbing that happened one week ago in colbert county. the stabbing happened at 69- year-old john johnson's home on bainbridge loop... waay 31 learned today from the coroner - johnson was stabbed over a dozen times in his upper body... waay31's breken terry is live tonight at the colbert county sheriff's office... breken - have any arrests been made? dan-- not yet-- the colbert county sheriff tells me his office has not let up in working this case through the holidays-- now they did tell me they do have some persons of interest--but don't believe this was a random act. we did speak with johnson's family and friends off camera-- they tell us they're at a loss on who could have done this. they said he was a laid back easy going guy and didn't have any enemies. other neighbors on bainbridge loop told us it is scary this homicide happened in what they call their "peaceful" neighborhood. everyone we talked with said they did not want to go on camera out of fear-- since the killer is on still on the loose. the sheriff tells me they are chasing down every lead they get. they are urging people to call the sheriff's office with any tips someone might have. johnson's body was sent the forensics lab for an autopsy- the coroner tells me they do not have those preliminary results back yet. live in tuscumbia bt waay31.