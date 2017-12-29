Speech to Text for Special Senate Race Results Certified

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

go to waaytv.com.we' new tonight at five... a last ditch effort by roy moore to stall the election certification process - fell short today! thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer... demetria mcclenton is off tonight... moore filed a lawsuit late wednesday night claiming widespread voter fraud in jefferson county which swung the election in favor of doug jones... waay 31's kody fisher is digging into whether that lawsuit had any impact on the alabama secretary of state's decision to go ahead and certify the election results... he is livein huntsville tonight with what he found out...kody? the alabama secretary of state john merrill told me just over an hour ago-- the lawsuit by roy moore had zero impact on whether or not he was going to certify the election... a political analyst for waay 31 says he's not surprised the certification process ended like this... dale jackson/political analyst "roy moore doesn't go down without a fight. he's going to fight these things all the way to the end, just like he always does." in the lawsuit filed by roy moore... he claimed to have three national election integrity experts who say that election fraud definitely happened... and the fraud in jefferson county... a democratic strong hold... was enough to reverse the over 20,000 vote gap he lost by... dale jackson/political analyst "his complaint had no real legal basis. it was just a laundry list of internet troll complaints you might find about any election." the alabama secretary of state told waay 31 they had 118 cases of potential voter fraud in the state... they've already looked into 85 of those cases and found no voter fraud... the secretary of state won't comment on the impact of the other 33 cases... the camp for doug jones told waay 31 this lawsuit was a desperate attempt by roy moore to subvert the will of the people... the chair of the alabama republican party weighed in on twitter... saying... now the election is certified... its time to turn towards the fast approaching 2018 midterm elections... which is a sentiment also held by waay 31's political analyst... dale jackson/political analyst "that's the end of it. lets move together as a state." right now... roy moore still has 48 hours to file an official challenge to the election results and to ask for a recount... i've reached out to the moore campaign to see how likely it is that will happen... but