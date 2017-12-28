Speech to Text for Home Destroyed By Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

aflorence fire destroys a home and kills two animals. that fire broke out a little before 8 wednesday night on north fulton street. waay31'sbreken terry went back to the scene today-- and spoke with the homeowner and neighbors about that fire. i'm here on north fulton street where this home was engulfed by flames.the homeowner told me she was too distraught to do an on camera interview but said she was in the house when the fire started-- she lost everything including two dogs but was able to rescue her other pets. chadwick- they had all the streets cornered off in all directions. it was chaotic. james chadwick lives on north fulton street-- where he witnessed his neighbors homego up in flames wednesday night. chadwick- it seemed like they wouldn't go out they were as tall as this tree up here. chadwick said once he and other neighbors saw the home on fire they went to see if their neighbor made it out. chadwick- we were very worried about her because the way that looked and with my other neighbor knocking on the front door there was no response and i know she's been ill. luckily the woman and another family member who had been taking care of her made it out safely. chadwick- she lost everything. she didn't get her purse, her phone. the best they could do was get two of the four dogs. florence fire officials told waay31 they believe the fire started in a back room and said the fire does not look suspicious. they are still working to determine exactly how the fire started.... for chadwick, he's just glad his neighbor made it out. chadwick- my wife came over here and realized she was safe once we realized that then everyting was it's okay again. look live tag: the homeowner tells me she has insurance on her home and she is currently stayin in a hotel until she finds temporary housing.