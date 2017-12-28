Speech to Text for Campaign Signs Placed Illegally

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new since six-- the "twinkle cavanaugh for lieutenant governor" campaign has responded to our report at six about illegally placed signs waay 31 news found today. here's a twinkle sign we found in the median of madison boulevard... this is a clear violation of alabama code 23 dash 1 dash 6. rights- of- way are off limits to political campaigning. we also found this twinkle cavanaugh campaign sign nailed to a utility pole on the right of way along university drive. the twinkle cavanaugh campaign responded to waay 31 news with this statement. we are working hard to earn the vote of all alabamians and urge our volunteers to follow the laws of each community and share our positive vision."