Speech to Text for Freezing Temperatures in the Valley

we thank you for joining us tonight at 10! i'm dan shaffer. demetria mcclenton has the night off... let's start off tonight with waay 31 chief meteorologist stephen bowers whose tracking the cold temperatures in the tennessee valley. stephen? with it staying bitterly cold into the new year - that means water pipes in your home could freeze and burst! waay 31's charlisa gordon is live with what you need to know to prevent that potentially messy and expensive disaster... charlisa? dan i'm right outside our station...right next to the water line and hose.i spoke with a plumber today and he says something as simple as removing the hose and covering the faucet with a protective foam could save you some big bucks. drip by drip...may seem like a waste of water and money...but this could actually save you money and a headache down the road. sot cody schrock / plumber, scott plumbing: you know a pond will freeze before river, so moving water doesn't freeze as fast as still water does, so if you have a drip you always have water moving through your pipes essentially like a river.you turn it off then you essentially have a pond in your pipe. cody schrock is a plumber with scott plumbing.the owner of the company says they've been keeping busy these days. sot cody: just 20 minutes ago i was replacing a hose bib that froze. it froze all the way into the ground and actually busted the water-main. with just a few simple recommendation he says you can avoid that.he recommends opening cabinet doors if you have a sink on an exterior wall, so the heat circulate around the pipes.the company also recommend covering crawl spaces and keeping a meter key handy to shut off your water-main from the street...before it's too late. sot cody: you're looking at damage from $100 all the way to $100,000. it just depends on where the water break is in your house. we've seen it in big homes where it's busted on the second floor and flooded the whole second floor down to the first floor. during bitter cold weather...schrock says resist the urge to warm up your car inside the garage with the doors open...especially if you have a waters supply line or water heater in it...because they can also freeze. sot cody: being in alabama cold weather doesn't last too long, so if you can just write it for a little while brave it for a little while and park out in the driveway instead of the garage and keep your garage door close you're going to save yourself. and get this...he also says it's not just the cold temperature that causes damage to pipes, but when you have strong wind behind it...that's when pipes are most likely to freeze or burst. reporting live in huntsville