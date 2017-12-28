wx_icon Huntsville 22°

The Tide Touches Down in New Orleans

Posted: Wed Dec 27 19:36:51 PST 2017
Updated: Wed Dec 27 19:36:51 PST 2017
Posted By: MaryLee Adams

of alabama and c almost over.. as the tide touched down in nola today! alabama players, coaches, and staff arrived at lewey armstrong international airport in new orleans of course, it's the third straight year these teams have met in the playoffs, but this time they'll meet in the semifinal rather than the national championship game. the tide are the only team to now appear in all four college football playoffs.. nick saban saying this team is hungry and ready to prove themselves. i think our players respond because they've had a lot of success, sometimes they get a little complacent with the success that they've had. when things don't go well, they usually respond well. we've had good preperation so far and we're gonna play against a really good team.

