Speech to Text for Christmas Cops: Police pass out presents to Athens kids

we hear santa was spotted wearing a police uniform. some of his helpers over at the athens police department went out and delivered toys to boys and girls on this christmas day. waay 31's scottie kay shows you what the gifts mean to the children's families. scottie kay "when people think of santa, they normally think of a red suit and a sleigh. you can even throw in some reindeer. but here in athens, santa sometimes wears a police uniform ... and pulls up in a patrol car." sot <<kaitlyn vansplinter, mother >"some people are scared of cops and think that they're bad guys when, in reality, they're just here to help us and make sure that we're safe and to be nice to the children." kaitlyn vansplinter says ... that's definitely the case here in athens... where police officers are spending their christmas day being extra nice to children. the christmas cops ... giving kids toys ... and building better relationships. sot <officer bobby hand, athens police department >"they just need to know, when they see us, not to be afraid, and if they do need help, we're always there. come run to us." officer bobby hand says ... he doesn't mind working on christmas ... when he's putting toys in hands ... instead of hands in cuffs. just the christmas greeting officers intended to send. he may be giving presents ... but he's getting the gift of seeing kids faces light up like christmas trees. sot <officer bobby hand, athens police department >"just seeing a kid smile. looking back when you were a child, and just the enjoyment of getting a present, you know, it could be anything. just seeing how they'll be grateful to get something." and the families receiving the gifts? well, they're full of christmas cheer. sot <shyanne hunter, sister >"us being able to have help from the police, it makes us feel even more special, because we know that our siblings are being blessed by lives who are also serving us." shyanne hunter has nine siblings. she says the help her family is getting from athens police ... means the world to them. <shyanne hunter >"we've had a rough christmas this year and we've been extremely blessed." kaitlin vansplinter ... thankful for these very special christmas cops ... building childhood memories that will last a lifetime. sot <kaitlin vansplinter, mother >"seeing them hand out presents to the kids just puts a good impression for the kids and, hopefully, they'll grow up to know that they're here to keep us safe." <scottie kay >"officer hand says santa claus or not .... he'll continue to show children here in athens ... he's their buddy year-round. reporting in athens, scottie kay, waay 31 news ... merry christmas ; ">