Speech to Text for Campaign Signs Still Up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

got lost... new at six... signs of the politcal times! voters cast ballots in alabama's most recent election more than two weeks ago... still ... some campaign signs are still up! and get this! signs for the state's 2018 primaries already popping up. waay 31's greg privett explains what's legal and what's not. as a general rule ... the alabama department of transportation says political signs on city, county or state rights-of-way are illegal. they never should have gone up. on private property ... though... it's up to the property owner." nats you'd think this fire hydrant wearing a santa hat would be the real stand out on this street. instead ... it's all these signs. one after another. pratt avenue might as well be doug jones avenue. karen gauthier/doug jones supporter "i live on a busy street. and i was dying to get a sign out here and they were hard to come by." karen gauthier is proud doug jones will be alabama's next senator. karen gauthier/doug jones supporter greg: "the election was december 12th. your sign's still up." "yeah. in par because i'm proud of what we did. in part, because it just became part of the landscape. it's kind of a groovy little design." gauthier admits ... she didn't think the democrat would pull it off. karen gauthier/doug jones supporters greg: "so you weren't necessarily jonsing for a democrat?" "no. no that's right it was simply an opportunity to put a reasonable mind that we can be proud of .. and i think actually could make some progress." judge roy moore's quest to be senator ... may be no more. off highway 72 coming into huntsville ... though ... this moore campaign sign still stands. the sign ... safely on private property. but take a look at this on university drive. signs of elections future. a twinkle cavanaugh for lt governor sign ... nailed to a utility pole. questionable placement at best. another twinkle sign ... a clear violation of alabama code 23-1-6 ... literally right in the middle of madison boulevard. nats back on pratt ... karen gauthier is happy ... the december 12th special election did not bend to alabama's political wind. this sign ... maybe the political equivalent of spiking the football. karen gauthier/doug jones supporter "we did it. we actually did it." "we're sure there are more roy moore signs out there, too. we heard of a string of them at houses on edgewater drive in madison. today though ... they were gone. reporting in huntsville, greg privett, waay 31