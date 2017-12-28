Speech to Text for Possible Gas Tax Increase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

world news tonight tonight at six-- a three cent "gas tax increase" could be on the way for parts of the tennessee valley... officials say it's needed in order to maintain the roads... i'm dan shaffer. demetriamcclen ton has the evening off. waay31'sbreken terry is live in colbert county tonight-- where she learned just how much money the proposed tax could bring in. breken? dan-- the colbert county commission will have a special called meeting friday-- behind these doors here at the colbert county courthouse. it's to discus the three cent fuel tax increase that could bring in 1.5 million dollars, without the increase--the county road engineer tells me some roads will go untouched because of lacking funds. hubbert- some of our roads are horrible. josh hubbert told waay31 the intersection of highway 43 and 72 is a problem spot-- but he can name many others too. hubbert- it will make you spill your coffee because when you pull up to stop there are so many humps in the roads. he's even had damage to his truck because of the roadways. hubbert- there are some paved roads that have huge potholes. i've had to replace tires and wheels whatever. colbert county road engineer john bedford wants the fuel tax increase to maintain roadways in colbert county. he told waay 31 over the years-- basic things like asphalt have risen over the years. he told us it would be a 3 cent per gallon tax increase-- and municipalities could get 20% of that to help their roads. hubbert- i feel like it would be a good cause towards the county. other people like christopher aday-- agree that colbert county roads are in bad shape-- but says he wouldn't support the 3 cent fuel tax increase. aday- i don't think an increase at the pumps is the way to go. aday believes people would even avoid getting gas in colbert county if the tax went through. aday- i think a lot of people with the higher gas prices now are kind of looking for the lowest prices on the gas and it would kind of force people to go outside of the county to get their fuel. the colbert county road engineer will ask the county commission to pass a resolution off to legislators this friday--to introduce a bill only for colbert county so they can raisethe fuel tax by 3 cents. the reason he wants it to go to legislators-- counties can only pass tax increases if its for education. we will be at the meeting on friday and give you an update. live in tuscumbia bt waay31.