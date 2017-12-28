Speech to Text for No Warming Shelters in Huntsville

new at five-- temperatures are down-- and they'll continue to go lower throughout the week... for most of us - that simply means turn up the heat in our homes... but what about those who cannot afford to turn their heat up - or the homeless? waay 31's scottie kay is live in huntsville tonight where she dug into the city's public warming options - and why there is no permanent shelter. scottie? dan, madison county emergency management tells me there are no official warming shelters in huntsville... instead, they rely on agencies like the downtown rescue mission here to keep anyone who may need it-- warm when the temperatures start to drop. sot "the cold weather, it's a real challenge for us." drew wiley speaks for many people in huntsville when he says places like the downtown rescue mission and salvation army are home during these cold winter months... in fact, so many people depend on these agencies that overcrowding has become an issue... sot "right now, we have 50 available beds on the men's program side. all 50 of them are full at the moment and i have a waiting list of people trying to get in, and even more now when it's cold outside, people trying to come in. so yeah, definitely a problem. the women's side is the same, i'm certain." adam casey with the downtown rescue mission says they could always use help when it comes to having enough space... so waay 31went straight to the city and madison county emergency management-- to find out why there is no official warming shelter. emergency management told us on their end-- they have not received a request for an official shelter in the past-- so they didn't feel one was needed. the city focused their response solely on the homeless-- saying compared to other cities, huntsville has a significantly small homeless population... but others we talked with say differently... sot "there are a lot more homeless than what we know. they live in the woods, in tents, and it's terrible. especially when it gets this cold." and it's not just homeless people who need help... i talked with officials at huntsville utilities who say they have a program with the salvation army.. called project share.. where people can add extra money to their utility bills to help those who need heat in their homes. but no matter how you look at it-- it's getting colder across the tennessee valley. sot "you don't escape that. you don't escape that cold at all. it comes through your tent, it gets colder, you just get to where you can't feel your hands, you can't feel your feet. and then you get to a point where you can't even warm up. and it hurts, it physically hurts your body." city officials tell me some churches open sporadically as warming shelters when the weather gets this cold... they say you can always call 211 to find out what resources are available... live in huntsville, scottie kay, waay 31 news for those who are staying in unheated homes tonight - captain frank mckenzie with the huntsville fire department says make sure you're wearing layers and you're not using your oven to heat your home... he also wants to remind everyone - that if you're going to use space heaters, make sure you plug them directly into the wall...