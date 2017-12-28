Speech to Text for New Year's Eve in Times Square

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

news. new tonight at 5... new years eve in downtown huntsville-- but cold weather could affect how you ring in the new year. the rocket city's first ever new year's eve bash-- will be held in the parking lot across from the times building at the corner of greene st and holmes ave downtown... because this is an outdoor event in the middle of winter... event organizers say they're making sure people will be as warm as possible... waay 31's kody fisher is live downtown-- where he found out the plan to keep party goers warm. kody? the people throwing the event tell me they're going to hand out hand warmers to everyone who comes... and they're also working on other things to keep people from feeling the chill. people who are interested in the event... tell me they haven't made up their minds on going just yet... because they don't know exactly what the weather will be like... pkg: wendy johnson says the weather will ultimately decide her families new years eve plans... wendy johnson/thinking of going to event "i think it's a big factor, because i could stay home and watch a movie." event organizers for the huntsville time square new years eve party are trying to take the weather out of the equation... they tell waay 31 they already plan on having a tent over the main music stage to help with the cold... and they're also trying to get several warming towers approved for the party.. jonathan owen/event organizer "we are working with the huntsville fire department to make sure that we have this as safe as possible, so at this point in time we do not have heaters approved for the event." owen says they will have all of those details worked out by friday... when they meet with the huntsville fire department... wendy johnson says she'll wait until after then to make a decision about going or not... wendy johnson/thinking of going to event "that would help me a lot. plus, i have a young son, so if we came out we would definitely want a place to warm his hands up. i think that would make us more prone to come out than to stay in." the free party on new years eve starts here at 7... and there will be a countdown to midnight as well... its a family friendly... no alcohol event... and organizers are also trying to use the party to help the community by making it a canned food drive... they ask everyone coming to donate some canned food... which will all go to the downtown rescue mission... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news..