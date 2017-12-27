Speech to Text for Tanker Goes Off Embankment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new information... a tanker took a dive off a steep embankment on highway 72 in the shoals earlier today! state troopers tell us the driver of the tanker was taken to athens- limestone hospital after being injured in the wreck near elgin... the tanker was empty - but it took crews about 5 hours to get it out of the embankment... the east bound lanes of highway 72 were shut down during that time... traffic was diverted to one lane west-bound lane... troopers tell us it's unclear what caused the accident - it's still