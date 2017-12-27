Speech to Text for New Year's Eve Security Preparayions

new at four-- for the first year ever... there will be a new years eve countdown party in downtown huntsville... it is going to be at a place dubbed huntsville times square... that's the parking lot that is across from the times building at the corner of greene st... and holmes ave north east... waay 31's kody fisher is live in downtown huntsville-- where he looked into security for the first ever event. kody... what can you tell us? in this parking lot is where a stage will be set up for the music... along with the other family friendly activities for the event... organizers anticipate that 500 hundred people could be here at any given time throughout the night-- and security-- will be tight. jonathan owen/event organizer "safety is our main concern, so we want to make sure that we take care of everything we can to make sure its as safe as possible." for the event that means a heightened police presence... the huntsville police department tells waay 31 there will be 6 officers dedicated to the event on new years eve... some of them will help direct traffic... and the others will help with the security of the event... wendy johnson of madison says that information makes her not worry about safety for her and her family during the event... wendy johnson "as long as the roads are blocked off and the police are out, i trust the home land security and the huntsville pd and believe they'll know what they're doing." event organizers are also trying to make this event a huge plus for the community by making it a canned food drive as well... all cans donated will go straight to the rescue mission... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... thanks kody... now... it is supposed to be rather chilly on sunday night... with temperatures below freezing possibly... kody fisher is looking into what sort of preparations the event organizers are making to ensure that everyone who goes stays warm... look for his report on waay 31 news at 5... decatur police issued some safety warnings for new years eve... some are obviously -- don't drink and drive... and be aware of your surroundings, especially if you're in a large crowd... keep an eye on your pets... and make sure they wear a collar and tags in case they bolt... they'll often panic with loud noises like music and fireworks... speaking of fireworks - check the regulations where you live to make sure you're not setting them off