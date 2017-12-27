Speech to Text for Man Rescued From Embankment

mainly south of us. we begin with breaking news at four-- a car hanging off an embankment in huntsville-- rescue crews-- just pulling the man the safety. i'm dan shaffer. demetria mcclenton has the evening off. want to get straight to waay 31's charlisa gordon who is live at the scene of that rescue charisa- what can you tell us? i'm live along mastin lake road near adair drive in huntsville. a car is hanging off an embankment. one person was pulled to safety by rescue crews and checked out inside a hemsi vehicle. no word on how bad the person was injured. crews are working to get the car out of the embankment. reporting live in huntsville, charlisa gordan, waay 31 news.