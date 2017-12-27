Speech to Text for Preparing for Cold Temperatures

with bitter cold temperatures expected this weekend - everyone should prepare to bundle up and stay warm... waay 31s charlisa gordon is live in huntsville with more on how some folks are getting ready for the sub- freezing temperatures headed our way... as cold as it may feel right now out side...i understand it's nothing compared to what we're anticipating this weekend....and oddly enough some people i spoke with tonight... say they're actually looking forward to the drop in temperature. as cold as it may feel right now out side...i understand it's nothing compared to what we're anticipating this weekend....and oddly enough some people i spoke with tonight... say they're actually looking forward to the drop in temperature. sot regina gilchrist & jazzmyne gilchrist / mother & daughter: i want it to be a little colder. i'm ready.we're ready, we're excited. mother-daughter regina and jazzmyne gil-christ say...they don't mind if an arctic blast is headed to the tennessee valley this weekend. sot regina gilchrist & jazzmyne gilchrist / mother & daughter: i want it to get a little colder because we want flurries for the holidays. well not everyone is looking forward to a deep freeze or flurries. sot alyssa hunter & austin edmond / friends "two days before christmas it was like 60 out and so now it's freezing and everybody's like why is it so cold. alabama doesn't know what it wants at the moment. alyssa hunter and her friends were willing to brave the elements for a little bit of post christmas shopping...but this weekend might be another story. sot alyssa hunter: "never ready for the cold weather.i'm ready for summer." while some may have nice warm homes, fireplaces, blankets and proper outer wear to stay warm, others may have to seek shelter at a local warming centers.the downtown rescue mission in huntsville says once the temperature drops below 40 they allow anyone with id to enter and keep warm. for now some are enjoying the dry milder weather and preparing for what's to come. sot regina gilchrist & jazzmyne gilchrist / mother & daughter:it's pleasant to me.i like it.it's cold but we could deal with it. the downtown rescue mission says their cut off time is 8pm, but when it gets as cold as we're anticipating...they're not going to turn anyone away. the downtown rescue mission says their cut off time is 8pm, but when it gets as cold as we're anticipating...they're not going to turn anyone away. reporting live charlisa gordon waay 31 news