Speech to Text for Guntersville Traffic Circle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

31 news new tonight-- a big change could be down the road for people who drive through sand mountain... the cities of albertville ... boaz ... and guntersville got together to pay for a traffic study of highway 431... don't expect to find out official details until meetings slated for february... tonight though - waay 31's greg privett uncovered the most significant recommendation from that study. <pkg > <greg privett > "here in guntersville, this is a bird's eye view of the area engineers have focused their attention. at times, a tangled traffic mess. traffic engineers have a fix ... in a roundabout way." <21-48-10 george brannum/brannu m real estate & appraisal >"i've seen a few accidents with people are pulling out of lurleen wallace to get in the turning lane to go north across the bridge and end up getting broadsided." from his perch ... george brannum has seen it all. brannum real estate & appraisal sits at the foot of the highway 431 tennessee river bridge. <21-49-50 george brannum/brannu m real estate & appraisal > "they'll realize they're in the u-turn lane and they're too far back this way to go to lurleen wallace. so, they'll either drive through the chamber parking lot or they'll just go down the wrong way." drivers flock to this bottleneck. lurleen be wallace drive ... meeting gunter and blount avenues... all tangled up in one big knot. we even caught this ambulance having a hard time crossing from lurleen b wallace to head north on 431. crossovers ... turning lanes ... u-turn lanes. <21-49-25 george brannum/brannu m real estate & appraisal > "it's confusing to people who haven't done it before because when i give people directions to the office, they don't understand the concept of a u-turn i guess." three intersecting streets ... two of those 2-lane one-ways ... pouring into a major highway. for some drivers ... it's for the birds. <21-48-25george brannum/brannu m real estate & appraisal > "coming behind the office, anytime it rains, you can count on there being an accident. somebody will spin out and go right through this area right here." the solution from the marshall county economic development council? a traffic roundabout. traffic engineers say a roundabout would slow down speeding traffic ... cut the number of accidents ... and simplify a confusing intersection. <21-50-15 george brannum/brannu m real estate & appraisal >"yeah, a roundabout might make that a lot less confusing." a roundabout would also create a grand entrance to guntersville ... perhaps with a fountain or monument nested in the middle. <21-48-56george brannum/brannu m real estate & appraisal >"i'd be anxious to see the plans for it. it would probably be a good improvement." <greg privett > "traffic engineers will explain at upcoming council meetings. in guntersville .. february 5th ... albertville febrary 6th and boaz february 26th. reporting in guntersville, gre privett waay 31