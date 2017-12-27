Speech to Text for Woman Accused of Stealing Grandmother's Money

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

waay31. new details tonight after a woman was arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from her grandmother! 37-year-old harmony marshall is behind bars tonight after taking advantage of someone she was supposed to be taking care of... waay 31's scottie kay is live in limestone county tonight where she talked to the grandmother and neighbors about the incident.. scottie? neighbors here on wright road tell me they're shocked to hear about the crime that happened so close to close to home.. and even more surprised that it happened to these particular neighbors... deborah gilliam, neighbor "it's heartbreaking because i know the family, i know their values, and i know that, no matter how well we bring them up, the world is out there and they get trapped." deborah gilliam says her family is friends with the family of the woman whose granddaughter stole money from her and was arrested last friday... i reached out to the 85-year-old victim and she confirmed to me that her granddaughter, 37-year-old harmony marshall, had been stealing from her for a few months... she didn't want to be on camera but she told me her granddaughter had been hanging out with the wrong crowd recently... and had taken her credit card... she says she noticed some mail was missing.. and when her bank notified her of suspicious activity.. she realized what was going on... neighbors say they're saddened for their neighbor.. who they say is nothing but kind to everyone.. sot "they're well, upstanding people in the community. i know they're kind, they're generous. i know that they're christians." the 85-year-old victim says she has hope for her granddaughter.. and thinks the arrest will make her realize it's time to turn things around... and neighbors are just as hopeful... sot "i can only hope this would wake her up. and that's all i can do." live: the victim told me she's still not sure exactly how much money her granddaughter stole from her... she says they're still adding it all up. live in limestone county, scottie kay, waay