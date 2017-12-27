Speech to Text for Former UNA Professor Wants $7M

new at six... waay-31 just obtained documents from the state - that show a former university of north alabama professor is claiming the university owes him seven million dollars - because he says social media and news coverage of a lawsuit in which he's named - cost him his livelihood... waay31's breken terry is live at u-n-a after combing through the 220 page document.... breken, obviously we can't get into that much detail - but what jumped out as most important? i will get to that 220 page document in just a minute but first let me remind you this all started when david dickerson was a professor here in 2015. a former student of his filed a civil suit against the university in august saying he sexually assaulted her on an overnight trip and una did nothing about it.... now dickerson wants seven million dollars and here's why-- he claims una's public response to jane' does lawsuit claiming the university never covered forhim and banned him from campus cost him his job. in this document and for the first time? dickerson said the university's social media response and news coverage of jane doe's lawsuit is what led to metropolitan state university firing him. he was teaching at the school in denver, colorado when news of the lawsuit broke so dickerson filed this complaint with the state board of adjustment. it's a branch of the finance department where people can file complaints and claims against state agencies. dickerson's complaint asks for seven million dollars in damages for loss of future pay,back wages and benefits. una has 30 days to repsond to his complaint through the state board of adjustment. we did reach out to the university for comment but they are currently on winter break-- we have tried numerous times to find and speak with dickerson himself about the lawsuit and allegations against him-- he's yet to return any emails.