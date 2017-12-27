Speech to Text for Loretto, Tenn. Officer Involved Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

ll see you again at 5 new at 5... today, waay 31 spent the day trying to learn more about an officer who shot a burglary suspect! thanks for joining us i'm dan shaffer... demetria mcclenton has the night off... the officer says the suspect rammed his car. waay 31's breken terry asked what's next in the investigation. nolan perry lives near shooting scene lower thirds new at 5/officer involved shooting under investigation/lor etto, tennessee look live: im here outside of the loretta police department where an officer is being investigated for shooting a burglary suspect after police say he rammed the officers car. perry- i was in the house and kept seeing all the lights. nolan perry lives along south ball park road in lorettojust over the state line in tennessee. about 20 minutes north of killen. today, perry described what he saw on christmas eve. it's when a loretto police officer shot a burglary suspect. the tennessee bureau of investigation took the case over and is tight lipped about details. we do know the officer told investigators he shot the suspect after he crashed his car into his. perry- this was the most unusual event we've had here in a long time. i went to the loretto police department to see if there's body or dash cam footage of the incident-- but could not find anyone to speak with.i also checked online.there's nothing on the city's website saying if officers use them or not. perry said this area is normally pretty quite-- and he's glad no one was killed. perry- that's just a blessing from god. live tag: the tennessee bureau of investigation said the officer was not injured. in loretto tn bt waay31. the officer is currently on paid leave.the suspect is expected to