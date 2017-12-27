Speech to Text for Holiday Trash Disposal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the morning. new at four-- well, it's the day after christmas which means it's the day after a lot of gifts were opened leaving behind many boxes and trash... so our big question is: what do people do with that trash when they're done opening their presents? waay31's scottie kay is live in limestone county to let us know what we can do with those unwanted boxes.. scottie? i'm here at the athens recycling center where people tell me they bring their boxes here all the time... but especially the day after christmas.. "nothing i leave outside to advertise what i've got." gary taylor says he's big on recycling anyway... but he's an even bigger advocate around the holidays... and he thinks other people should be, too... sot "don't leave stuff out there that lets people know what you've got, because that's an open invitation to home invasions, and burglaries, and things like that." and he's not wrong... lt. donny shaw with the madison county sheriff's office says burglaries definitely tend to spike around the holidays... when boxes to new items are left in front of houses... lt. shaw says instead of leaving them on display.. crush them down and put them away... ricky christopher says he's aware of the reminder from the sheriff's office... and he's already one step ahead of the game.. sot "i took the cardboard stuff to the recycling center, actually, i did that this morning." christopher agrees with taylor about avoiding the possibility of being burglarized during the holidays... he says that as long as you stay clean, you'll stay safe... but otherwise... sot "people might see what you got for christmas and it might be an invitation. lt. shaw says not only should you take your leftover boxes to the recycling center.. you should also keep your curtains closed and your doors locked so people don't can't see those new christmas gifts... live in limestone county, scottie kay,