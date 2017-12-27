Speech to Text for One Man Dead After House Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

good evening... i'm dan shaffer... demetria mcclenton has the night off... today, we learned the man killed in a christmas day house fire was 78 year old jeff humphrey. waay31's brittany collins is live in moores mill - after asking investigators if they know anything more about what sparked the deadly fire... i'm at federal lane and asheville drive. it's where the moores mill volunteer fire department told me the state fire marshals are now investigating the fire. they said it's protocol when someone dies in a fire. i didn't know what was going on. i stepped out and i could smell the fire. i saw people going in and out. michael pont was watching tv christmas night. the sound of a helicopter made him wonder what was going on outside at jeff humphrey's house. i saw the helicopter landing and i said this is not what happens every day and every week. today, jennifer brown with the alabama department of insurance told me investigators are calling the fire an accident. the state fire marshals are still trying to determine exactly where and how the fire started. but the moores mill volunteer fire department says it was contained to a back bed room. jeff humphrey was the only person in that room. my first thing is the oxygen might have caught on fire. but evident ally it was that one room and they weren't able to get him out on time. other people in the home tried to get humphrey out the house before fire fighters showed up-- but the fire was too hot. i feel bad for the family, that this happened on christmas day. they have my condolences. this is a sad thing for them and i hope they have a better year. the state fire marshals should have more updates on the fire within 3-4 days. reporting live in moores mill...brittany collins waay