Speech to Text for TUE 12 26 2017 6 AM WEATHER

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

meteorologist liz cosgrove here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. liz? even though we will be warmer today than what we saw on christmas. we will still be below normal with highs in the 40s. another cold shot of air comes in tongiht and that will drop temperatures back into the 20s. we are tracking a system that could move across the valley on thursday but odds of it forming before it gets to us is slim at this point. worse case is that we get some rain drops and snowflakes mixing together mainly south of the tennessee river. another system looks to move in this weekend and that one would be plenty cold enough for some snow. but either way if neither system forms, it looks to be a sure bet that 2018 will start with bitter cold air. temperatures for new year's day look to not climb out of the 20s for most of the valley. even though we will be warmer today than what we saw on christmas. we will still be below normal with highs in the 40s. another cold shot of air comes in tongiht and that will drop temperatures back into the 20s. we are tracking a system that could move across the valley on thursday but odds of it forming before it gets to us is slim at this point. worse case is that we get some rain drops and snowflakes mixing together mainly south of the tennessee river. another system looks to move in this weekend and that one would be plenty cold enough for some snow. but either way if neither system forms, it looks to be a sure bet that 2018 will start with bitter cold air. temperatures for new year's day look to not climb out of the 20s for most of the valley. even though we will be warmer today than what we saw on christmas. we will still be below normal with highs in the 40s. another cold shot of air comes in tongiht and that will drop temperatures back into the 20s. we are tracking a system that could move across the valley on thursday but odds of it forming before it gets to us is slim at this point. worse case is that we get some rain drops and snowflakes mixing together mainly south of the tennessee river. another system looks to move in this weekend and that one would be plenty cold enough for some snow. but either way if neither system forms, it looks to be a sure bet that 2018 will start with bitter cold air. temperatures for new year's day look to not climb out of the 20s for most of the valley. thank you liz, we know you'll continue to keep an eye on the forecast for us from the waay 31 weather center. on your day morning. many feel as if the holiday season is the perfect time to give... but we're going to tell youhow a donation can change one's life... thank you liz, we know you'll continue to keep an eye on the forecast for us from the waay 31 weather center. on your day morning. many feel as if the holiday season is the perfect time to give...