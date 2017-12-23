Speech to Text for Missing Guntersville pilot found dead in FL wreckage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

heartbreaking news out of guntersville tonight... the missing pilot - who flew out of the guntersville airport on wednesday - was found dead after his plane crashed in florida... according to guntersville airport manager - bob martin - the pilot, william greenhaw, was also an employee at the airport... martin said greenhaw was headed to melbourne - on florida's east coast - when he crashed just north of cross city, florida... his body and the wreckage were found this morning... waay 31's scottie kay is standing by tonight with more details on the plane crash... and its impact on the guntersville aviation community.. scottie? dan, those here at the airport say bill greenhaw was the heart of guntersville airport.. and now that he's gone.. they say.. it will never be the same without him... greenhaw, was on his way to visit his son in melbourne, florida on wednesday.. a trip he made often.. according to airport manager bob martin, greenhaw sent his son a text on wednesday saying he was going to be late...and that was the last time his son heard from him... he then reported his father missing when he never landed in melbourne... martin says local authorities found greenhaw's body and the wreckage in dixie county, florida friday morning using drones... we talked with dixie county emergency management who confirmed they are responding to the scene... we also reached out to the dixie county sheriff's office but they haven't gotten back to us yet... after learning the news.. martin says he can't imagine the airport without his friend bill... the word is out and it's devastating to the aviation community in this part of the country that knew and worked with bill." martin tells us greenhaw was a mechanic here at the airport, and was the acting president of the experimental aircraft association here in guntersville ... he says they're going to miss him tremendously and are already planning a memorial for him... reporting live in guntersville, scottie