Speech to Text for Decatur's Josh Marsh Signs with Auburn

the first ever early signing period wrapped up with a nice bow on it, just in time for christmas. as decatur's own josh marsh fufufilled a life long dream. the 6 foot 3 --220 pound three star recruit doesn't have your typical story the 39th ranked linebacker in state wasn't initially being recruited by auburn. his fate was forever changed when he attended auburn's camp--- standing out with his speed and grabbing the attention of gus malzahn and earning himself a full football scholarship. malzahn described marsh as quote-- a guy that really caught our eye in camp. i think he ran a 4-4-8 , just flew around. he has an edge about him, very excited about him. and i think it's safe to say marsh is just as excited having already begun practicing with his new team. just to have a dream ever since you were five and to write it down and to put goals down that people say aren't gonna happen in your whole life and just to have that happen and to be able to just go to practice this week and live my dream, i don't know, i don't have any words to explain it. if that's what it's like in one week i don't know what it's gonna be like over my next four years