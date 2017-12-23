Speech to Text for Hazel Green shooting on Brier Fork Road

i'm dan shaffer. demetriamcclenton has the evening off. waay 31'scharlisa gordon has been following this story since this morning when madison county deputies detained a huntsville man in connection to the shooting.she joins us live with the latest details. the madison county sheriffs office has also confirmed the identity of the victim as 59- year-old gary kay.today i spoke with a couple of neighbors about the shooting and they're all stunned by the news. today family and friends of the victim were stopping by the home on brier fork road and west limestone road. neighbors tell me the victim and his family owned a landscaping business. neighbors who live across the street from where the shooting happened did not want to go on camera but showed me a clip from their home surveillance video of the shooting. in that video, two vehicles could be seen pulling in and out of their driveway just minutes before and after the shooting...which happened around 10:30 last night. police picked up gordon and barefield at the reserve at research park apartments in huntsville this morning, about 8 hours after the shooting. investigators have not said what lead to the shooting or if anything was taken from the home. gordon and barefield are both being here in the madison county jail.gordon is being held without bond and barefield has a $75,000 dollar bond reporting live in hazel green charlisa gordon waay 31 news