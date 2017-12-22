Speech to Text for City Looks to Attract New Industry

we'll see you ag new tonight... the city of huntsvilleis offering incentives for potential businesses to to come to the area... thanks for joining us, i'm demetriamcclenton.. and i'm dan shaffer... although there are many projects that could come - city officials say they arelaying the groundwork for future plans... waay31's meghan dooley was at the city council meeting and tells us where the projects would be located... and who could move in . sot-" we'll take the next several weeks to start writing a plan." the huntsville city council has set a public hearing for a proposed 'tax increment finance district.' this will allow the city to use taxpayer dollars to help lure potential businesses interested in coming to huntsville. sot-"anything we can do to be prepared to a company's sped to get to market, we should do that and that's the action we started tonight" city officials say this creates a more desirable piece of land for businesses. and with that-- more than fifty projects could come to the rocket city... all of which are being considered. the land -- located off powell road and old highway 20 is in limestone county... annexed in huntsville --is laying the fundamental groundwork for the potential of any business to head to our community. sot-" we want to encapsulate that to make sure we can respond to all those project sites that are available that we could compete with." right now -- the land is 5200 acres and includes the tennessee valley authority mega- site -- which is a piece of land marketed specifically to bring major industry to the area. tonight -- city officials say they're still working to determine costs -- they say many factors -- go into the cost itself... depending on which projects come to the area. the next step... is to move forward