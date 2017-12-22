Speech to Text for Madison County Running back Signs with LSU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the first ever early signing period continued today... as one of madison county's own put his name on the dotted line. keeping it in the family...that's the sec family of course. madison county high star runningback tay provens---made it official with lsu today. the tiger's known for their run game with players like leonard fournette and tyrann matthew going onto to have huge careers in the nfl. provens rushed for 1,264 yards and 17 touchdowns his junior year and 600 yards as a senior after battling back from an injury--- earning offers from auburn, usc, tennessee, and ucla. but provens chose lsu under the reigns of what will then be 2nd year head coach ed ogeron. a big reason why tay is making the move to baton rouge. i mean if you just look at the past, their history, all their runningbacks are doing great things in the nfl right now. they've got a good coaching staff and ed orgeron is really starting to turn the program around. it means a lot, this is something you dream about when you're a kid just wishing you could be on tv. wishing when you get older you can wear number 7 like tyrann matheiu. so it's big, it's a big deal. we're now only 4 days away from christmas and 11 until roll tidings... when the crimson tide take on clemson in the college football playoffs. hoping for a sweet end to the holiday season with a sugar bowl win. the tide coming off early signing day where they picked up 15 players to their 20-18 roster, so far. coach saban saying they will still participate in the signing period come february it will just be a smaller pool of talent. when it comes to the talent on this team right now...many are still concered with injuries in the linebacker pool. especially with dylan moses now out for the clemson game. nick saban saying it doesn't help to dwell on it and doesn't want to use it as an excuse... instead enforcing these three components. everybody's gotta have faith, trust and confidence in themselves and in their ability to do it relative to the challenge they have with the team we're playing. and they have to have faith, trust and confidence in their teammates. we actually started working on clemson yesterday and we'll continue to do that for the rest of the week. ad-lib sports cross talk