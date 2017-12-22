Speech to Text for Car Crashes into Carpet One

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

ll see you again at 5 a car slams into a huntsville business... and thankfully no one was hurt. it happened around 11:30-- this morning. thank you for joining us tonight at 5-- i'm demetria mcclenton-- and i'm dan shaffer-- the crash happened at the "carpet one" along north memorial parkway... and it caused some fairly serious damage to the inside and outside of the business. waay 31's kody fisher talked to the driver - and someone working at the business today... kody - how did this all happen? check this out... this is the aftermath of what happened... the driver says that the brakes on her 2010 honda accord gave out... which is how she ended up right here... and there was someone standing right on the other side of this wall... kathy balentine says she was helping a customer when it all happened... kathy balentine/works at carpet one "i had my back actually to where she came through the wall and i just heard a loud crash and some popping noises from plastic popping off some displays." balentine says it was frightening... kathy balentine/works at carpet one "i was just surprised and kinda screamed." according to the huntsville fire department... this isn't the first time they've seen someone's brakes fail. the driver of the car was shaken up by the accident and didnt' want to talk on camera... the people inside says they're thankful nothing worse happened... kathy balentine/works at carpet one "very happy that no one's hurt, or injured. everybody came out of this ok and luckily this will be over with very soon." fire marshals with the huntsville fire department say the accident is now under investigation... as for carpet one... it's business as normal... and they say they hope to have this all repaired within a couple of weeks... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... it's a