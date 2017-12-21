Speech to Text for WWII Grenade Found at Scrapyard

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at 4 ... a potentially explosive situation ... defused. the florence bomb squad called out to a scrap metal yard ...because someone found a world war 2 grenade! waay31's breken terry shows you how finding a wartime relic is actually common. i'm here on county road 76 in lauderdale county where florence police tell us employees here at thornton scrap metal found a world war 2 japanese grenade in a scrap bin. holmes- someone had apparently just thrown it out into a recycling pile and one of the workers located it. florence police lt. brad holmes who is also a member of florence's bomb squad tells us they were deployed to this scrap yard near elgin a little after 1:30 wednesday afternoon -- after a worker found a ww2 japanese hand grenade. holmes- for safety reasons that item has been removed from the area and taken to a secure location. holmes tells us this acutally happens a lot more than some might think. holmes- we respond to about half a dozen calls similar to this a year and generally it's someone who has moved from a location or someone who has passed away and their family members are going through belongings finding these items from war time. florence police warn .. if anyone finds an item like this they should call police. holmes- unfortunatly they are still live and they do still pose somewhat of a threat so the last thing we want is someone to get injured. we do encourage anyone who finds a military ordiance to contact the police department and let our bomb squad respons. look live tag:florence police tell us they are working with the us army explosive ordiance disposal response team to properly dispose of this grenade.