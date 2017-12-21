Speech to Text for Neighbors Use Caution after Break-ins

new tonight... people are taking extra steps to protect their property... this morning - we told you about a man huntsville police arrested... hpd says he broke into several cars... forty-year-old jimmy norman was arrested at the cabana apartments on thurman road... thanks for joining us i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's scottie kay is live on thurman street -- to let you know what neighbors think about this recent string of break-ins ... and what they're planning to do to keep it from happening again. scottie? dan and demetria ... neighbors here on thurman street say they always look out for each other. they're surprised so many people have had their cars broken into lately. "i've always felt safe until i found out this morning all these cars were broken into last night." iris becht says she's lived in this neighborhood for twenty-four years now. she's never had to worry about so much crime. another neighbor says ... it's nothing new. he just thinks it's gotten worse because of the holiday season. "usually it's just one or two every few months or so but, like i said, here in the last week, you've probably had ten, twelve." he's not wrong ... lt. donny shaw with the madison county sheriff's office says car break-ins definitely spike around the holidays. shaw says people make the mistake of leaving shopping bags and other valuables in plain sight. he says it's as simple as always locking your car doors ... and putting those valuable items in the trunk. one neighbor agrees ... and says a car break-in can be costly. "it's terrible to have to think that you've got to take extra money that you were going to spend on christmas and spend it on replacing your window that somebody decided to break out to get what belongs to you that's in your car." his next-door neighbor was targeted while out of town ... and he had to let her know what happened. "it's somebody you don't want to call and tell them, 'hey, you've got problems back home.'" iris becht says she's been a victim as well ... even with a police officer living next door. "police car was in the driveway, his porch light was on, my porch light was on, big light out back, porch lights on all three of these houses." people here tell me, after last night's rash of break- ins, they'll continue to watch the neighborhood closely. but for now.. they're happy the man accused of breaking into cars.. is behind bars.. reporting live in huntsville, scottie kay, waay